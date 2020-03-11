From -10 below to 20 above with sunny skies Wednesday

Sunny skies on Wednesday in Anchorage while we warm up to 20 degrees.

Snow should taper off during the early morning hours Tuesday in Anchorage and the Valley's but will continue to fall in the Copper River Basin and the eastern regions of Prince William Sound.

Cold air from the north will dive down into Southcentral beginning last night and into Tuesday as we can expect cold, dry conditions from west to east.

Also, we can expect strong winds along the coast and the usual gaps and passes as cold air drop down from the Interior. High pressure spinning to the north and low pressure to our east and south will help pull this cold air down from the north, thus helping to enhance these winds out of the north.

Strong winds in the Barren Islands last night will lead to wind increases in Whittier/Passage Canal by early Tuesday morning. Valdez waterways and Thompson Pass winds will ramp up during the day Tuesday. We could see 60 mph wind gusts through Thompson Pass Tuesday afternoon, causing visibility reductions from blowing and drifting snow. Winds will diminish Wednesday as the Arctic High Pressure drifts east and becomes centered over the Alaska Canada Border and the low-pressure system in the Gulf exits to the east.

High pressure will build in over the Bering Sea, maintaining dry, quiet weather over Southcentral Wednesday into Thursday.

For the extended period, Wednesday will be the beginning of a quiet weather period with much of Southcentral Alaska seeing their first sunny skies since last week.

Clearing skies and cold air moving out of the north will drop our temperatures once again with a night or two going below zero in the Anchorage area. We could see temperatures start to warm over the weekend as longer stays deliver more sun and high pressure pushes down on our atmosphere thus increasing our temperatures in southern Alaska.

High pressure will keep the Bering Sea and Aleutians quiet from Tuesday to Thursday. The high pressure will start to shift east towards the mainland on Friday as cold Arctic air and storms from Kamchatka Russia start to drop into the Bering on Thursday and Friday. This will bring Gale Force (39-54 mph) and Storm Force Winds (39-73 mph) to the Western and Eastern Bering Sea. High pressure will hold over the Gulf and Southcentral for the weekend keeping our weather conditions quiet and dry.

We will be sunny on Wednesday with a high temperature of 20 degrees. Clear skies for Wednesday night as we drop down to -3 degrees with light winds.

We will be sunny on Thursday in Anchorage with a high temperature near 23 degrees along with light winds. Thursday night we will be mostly clear while we drop down to 3 degrees with light winds.

Looking ahead, we will be mostly sunny on Friday with light winds and a high of 26 degrees.

