"Our community is devastated", no arrests yet in Quinhagak girl's death

The death of a 10-year old Ida Aguchak in the village of Quinhagak is bringing a community together, days after her body was found.

A Trooper Dispatch posted online Tuesday morning said a child was reported missing Monday, March 16 at about 5 p.m. Troopers were told just before 8 p.m. that the child's body had been found on the outskirts of town.

On Thursday, AST announced Ida’s death was a homicide. Ida was known as "Girlie" by her friends and family.

Immediately after news of Ida’s disappearance was announced, social media posts expressing concern and justice filled Facebook.

In a statement posted online, the family says, “Girlie’s entire family and our community is devastated, trying to cope with the horrific reality that one of our own suffered at the hands of a monster. Girlie is gone forever.”

The statement goes on to add more details about Ida’s disappearance.

“When Girlie didn’t make it home the evening of March 15, a search was started by the family. When she still had not made it home throughout the day of March 16, a community-wide search was organized and many, many members of the community participated.”

As of Thursday, Troopers have not announced any arrests or suspects.

The FBI is providing technical assistance to Alaska State Troopers.

On social media, the hashtag #justiceforgirlie is being used to help people share their thoughts and grieve.

A Facebook fundraiser was started hoping to raise $15,000. As of 12:22 p.m. Thursday, over $12,000 has been raised in two days.

The fundraiser hopes to raise money to lay Ida to rest and pay other expenses.

