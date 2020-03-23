GCI is offering free internet service to people affected by COVID-19

GCI says until May 31, 2020, it's offering free internet service or upgrades to Alaskans being affected by the coronavirus.

On Friday, GCI announced special packages broken into different options.

For existing customers:

Alaskan households that currently have GCI Internet plans can receive a free upgrade to the next level plan for no additional cost through May 31, 2020.

For those without GCI internet service:

GCI is offering entry-level cable modem internet plans for free, where available, until May 31, 2020.

For K-12 Students and Educators :

GCI is working directly with the Department of Education and Early Development and the Alaska Council of School Administrators to help get Internet connectivity to K-12 students and educators who may not currently have access. GCI is offering the entry-level plan with Wi-Fi equipment to students and teachers for free until May 31, 2020, and are waiving credit checks and deposits for service and equipment.

Cellular Wireless Service for Low-Income Families

GCI also offers Lifeline services for eligible customers who meet the federal qualifications. Lifeline is a federal program that provides wireless service for handheld devices for $1 per month.

MTA is also offereing free drive-up wifi service to people in the Mat-Su Borough.

“So in the parking lots of business or buildings, this building, in particular, our libraries and some of the other businesses around the area. Internet will be available in parking lots,” Eric Wyatt, Information Technology Director said.

On a national level, Verizon is waiving overage charges and late fees, it nnouncesd for it's waiving internet and voice service charges for current Lifeline customers and new affordable internet option for low-income households.

Plus Verizona is adding 15GB of high speed data for wireless consumer and small business customers to be automatically applied with no customer action necessary.

AT&T says it will not for the 60 days after March 13, "we won’t terminate service and will waive late payment fees of any wireless, home phone or broadband residential or small business customer due to an inability to pay their bill as a result of the coronavirus pandemic."

Plus all AT&T consumer home internet wireline customers, as well as Fixed Wireless Internet, can use unlimited internet data.

