Get a taste of the state fair at the 'Food Truck Fare'

Just because you can't go to the Alaska State Fair this year, doesn't mean you can't get a taste of it.

Some of the fair's regular food vendors have set up shop on the fairgrounds, dishing out some of their iconic eats. You can find everything from homemade dumplings, hand dipped corn dogs, funnel cakes, and more.

The fairgrounds' 'Food Truck Fare' was started as a way to not only help you get your fair food fix, but also to help the local businesses that usually rely on the Alaska State Fair for a major portion of their yearly revenue.

"It's been a bit of a challenge. We're having to work five to six days a week to do what we were doing two to three days a week because obviously those larger events are going to bring in more money, but work a little bit harder, and we're still making ends meet, so it's working out ok," said Paul Sutton-Jones, owner of Big Dogs Corn Dogs

The fair is open to the public every Wednesday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. all through the summer. Visit the Alaska State Fair's website to check out which food trucks will be on site for the next fair.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

