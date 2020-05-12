Get ready for the 'mushroom boom'- the pros and cons of fire seasons

As we get into summer, the hot weather could mean more fire danger for Alaskans. According to the municipality of Anchorage's website,open fires are prohibited due to high fire danger, but barbecue grills and enclosed pellet grills are allowed. These burn bans are often put in place to prevent big fires, such as the ones Alaska saw last fire season, from happening.

In fact, last year was one of Alaska's worst summers for wildfires. According to, the Alaska division of Forestry, 719 fires burned 1,589,893 Acres in 2019 all together. To compare Last year's fire season's to previous seasons, you can click here.

It's not all bad though, there is a silver lining, in respect to last year's record setting fire season. Burn areas can often give the local moose population a boost, and with summer right around the corner, some of the areas that saw fire in the past year are expected to see a "mushroom boom." The burn areas from last summer's fires are now going to be a hotspot for mushroom hunters.

You can watch the pros and cons of fire season's above.