Getting a massage in Phase 2

There's not much argument that the coronavirus has been a stressful experience so far. Now, in Phase 2 of the state and Anchorage's plans to reopen the economy, people are free to work out some of that tension by getting a massage, with some restrictions.

At Catelyn's Place Day Spa in Anchorage, owner Catelyn Schnell said her business has been very busy since they were allowed to start cutting hair and providing waxing services.

"You can't go on vacations, so it brings normalcy to your life," she said, "And we need to feel pretty, look pretty, and have that piece of our life."

Now that they can bring their massage therapist back, almost all of the services they provide are restored. She said they still aren't doing any facials or any services that would require their clients to take their masks off.

Under Phase 2, clients need to book an appointment to be seen, and only one client is allowed per staff member. At Catelyn's Place, clients are required to call in and wait in their car before going inside.

Outside, Schnell has set up a table with a log in sheet, hand sanitizer, two cups for clean and dirty pens, and individually bagged face masks. Clients are asked to use all of these before going inside.

Schnell said they're taking an extra precaution and asking folks to take off their shoes at the door to put on sanitized slippers. She said the staff will sanitize your shoes for you.

Those getting a massage should expect a fresh table with clean sheets and a changed headrest. The therapist is expected to have a mask and gloves and change them between each appointment as well.

Schnell showed Channel 2 reporters the massage station in her spa outfitted with hand sanitizer and Lysol wipes to clean up after appointments.

"They hand wipe down everything," she said, "The trashcans, the radios, anything that he or the client may have touched. Then their laundry goes straight out - with gloves on - removing the sheets and putting them directly into the washing machine."

Schnell said it takes a lot of extra time and work to follow the rules. She said she's been regularly working 14 hour days since she could open up for any services and seeing about 25 clients a day herself. Even so, the extra steps cost them some business.

"If we put a 30 minute break in between each client, over a full day is like three hours of work that isn't getting done," she said.

It also costs a lot more money to get all the PPE and cleaning supplies for her staff and clients according to her. So far, she said she's spent about $3,000 on those items.

While she said that's a lot of money for a small business, she's accepting it as a necessity right now and continuing to do what she needs to keep customers coming through the door.

"We're here to make money, we're here to do business, we're here to make our clients feel safe and comfortable, and also to help protect the community as a whole," she said.

