Gift card stimulus program aimed at boosting downtown economy

Many downtown businesses have either shut their doors completely or have slowed down through COVID-19 safety mandates, but the Anchorage Downtown Partnership is offering a different way to give these businesses a boost.

The Anchorage Downtown Partnership has launched the Downtown Gift Card Stimulus Program. It's a gift card campaign where downtown local restaurants, retailers, and other businesses are adding on extra values to gift card purchases.

At participating businesses, a $25 gift card will get you $5 free, a $50 gift card will get you $10 free, and a $100 gift card will get you $25 free.

Aimee Chauvot, the general manager at Skinny Raven Sports, drew inspiration from a similar program in Kalamazoo, MI, and passed on the idea to the Downtown Partnership.

"They had done this program with their downtown improvement district and had seen success somewhere over $70,000 raised in the course of a weekend for downtown businesses which is pretty exciting," said Chauvot. "We shared that with the downtown partnership and they jumped on it."

The program runs through May 1. For a list of participating businesses, visit the Anchorage Downtown Partnership's website.

