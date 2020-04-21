Girdwood Forest Fair cancelled because of coronavirus concerns

The Girdwood Forest Fair, a wildly popular summertime arts and music festival, has been cancelled this year because of concerns about coronavirus.

“Safety of our community is always our highest priority with the Forest Fair,” said Terri Adkins, Forest Fair Vice President.

Within an hour of writing an update on Facebook, Adkins said, the post had reached more than 3,000 people. Adkins also said most of the respondents reacted in support of the news.

“There’s a lot of sad emojis popping up but mostly thumbs up and hearts,” Adkins said.

The Girdwood Forest Fair, an arts and crafts, food and musical festival, attracts thousands of people to the town each July. At the festival, they can dance, shop and flaunt their finest tie-dye threads.

The festival is also famous for its colorful signs proclaiming, “No dogs, no politics, no religious orders.”

The Forest Fair has only been cancelled on other time, back in 2008. Adkins said the Forest Fair board is also trying to see if it can still find a way to sell Forest Fair t-shirts and cups.

