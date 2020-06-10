Girls Scouts of Alaska get creative with cookie sales

The Girls Scouts of Alaska like most businesses and organizations affected by the Coronavirus pandemic have had to get creative and continue its programs. Cookie sales are a big fundraising factor for the organization and were affected about half way through its sale season. A website was set up for people to order at home, then once restrictions loosened a bit, girls were able to do no-contact drop offs and then drive thru booths.

Girls Scouts of Alaska drive thru cookie sales

Girl Scouts of Alaska also took its camps virtual, something the organization was familiar with since it reaches girls all across the state.

"Girls can learn all sorts of things and not just sitting in front of a computer either, we're going to be talking to them about getting outside, how to make a fire, how to go camping, how to go hiking all sorts of things," said Leslie Ridle, CEO of Girls Scouts of Alaska.

"Girl Scouts is a good opportunity to be around friends and making people happy and girls scouts has a lot of activities to do and I love doing activities and stuff like that," added 8-year old Girl Scout, Joya McClain of Juneau.

Girl Scouts of Alaska never wants money to be an issue and there are membership scholarships available for those interested.

Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.