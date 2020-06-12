Glacier View Car Launch is a go this Fourth of July

The Coronavirus has forced many state wide events to either be postponed or canceled, but for one town, it's big Fourth of July event is still a go. Just outside of Sutton, you can catch a unique and entertaining celebration of cars being launched off a massive bluff.

Arnie's 4th of July Glacier View Car Launch

Arnie's 4th of July Glacier View Car Launch has been going for more than a decade. It's a one of a kind celebration that launches everything from cars, stretch limos, boats and more off a 300-foot cliff with thousands of spectators below. Organizer Arnie Hrncir said the demand was high for him to keep the tradition going.

"It started in about 2005, and one thing led to another and then it's like we're always trying to improve every year. We haven't really have a choice, everybody's demanding to do this and it's just another outing for Alaska," he said.

The gates open at 10 a.m. and tickets can be purchased at the event. There won't be a flyover this year, but the cars will fly at 2 p.m.

