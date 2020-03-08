Global oil production war threatens to impact state revenues

Alaska is caught in the crossfire of an oil production war between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

“Friday, oil prices dropped almost 10%, in just one day,” said Oil and Gas Analyst Larry Persily.

As of Sunday, the price of Arctic North Slope crude, was still $49.48 per barrel, but futures trading suggests prices will continue to fall on Monday.

As of 6:12 p.m. Alaskan time on Sunday, the price of Brent Crude, the international standard, was $34.19 per barrel.

In December, the Department of Revenue predicted a $200 million drop in revenues due to lower-than-expected oil revenues.

That was when ANS was predicted to cost $63.54 per barrel.

“We’re not a member of OPEC, we don’t set the price,” Persily said. “We just take what the market pays, and as oil prices drop, so do revenues.”

The exact impact these drops will have on state revenues is hard to estimate. Persily said It largely depends on how long the production war continues.

“This could be a significant hit to the state treasury if it lasts more than a few weeks or a month and then climbs back up into the $50s or $60s,” he said. “We just don’t know.”

On top of declining oil revenues, downward trends in the stock market have impacted the value of the Permanent Fund. But experts from the Permanent Fund Corporation and the Alaska Oil and Gas Association have urged caution when looking at the day-to-day prices of oil and stocks.

“The only thing that can be predictable about oil prices is that they’re unpredictable,” said AOGA President Kara Moriarty.

She said that when prices and revenues fall, there can be a “knee-jerk” reaction to get more money out of the industry to bridge the gap but she raised concerns over how that would impact the oil companies.

“I would think that would be the absolute last time we would want to raise taxes,” she said.

But Persily pointed out that when revenues decline, something has to give.

“The money has to come from somewhere,” he said. “It can come from the dividend, it can come from taxes, it can come from the schools, but it’s got to come from somewhere.”

