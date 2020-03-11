World markets subdued amid coronavirus worries, hope for help

TOKYO (AP) — Stock markets are subdued amid concerns over the virus outbreak and governments offer economic aid.

The world of stocks and bonds has been topsy-turvy amid a coronavirus outbreak. (Source: NYSE/CNN/file)

European indexes were up slightly Wednesday after benchmarks fell in Japan, China, Australia and South Korea.

The Bank of England cut its key interest rate as an emergency measure in response to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.

The European Central Bank is likely to offer some financial support as well on Thursday.

Countries are shifting into damage-control as infections spread, prompting sweeping controls on travel and other public activities.

The price of oil is down again after Saudi Arabia announced a new rise in production to record levels.

