Go back to work or keep teaching the kids? The difficult decision facing parents

As the Alaska economy slows reopens, some parents will face a difficult choice: Stay home and supervise the kids or return to work.

Kayla Guzman lives in South Anchorage with three young children who are all trying to complete school work from home.

“It is pretty difficult, my children don’t take direction from me as well as they do from their teachers,” Guzman said. “It’s a struggle getting through their coursework every day.”

Like millions of parents across the country, Guzman has become a substitute teacher. She helps her 6-year-old son Clayton and 8-year-old daughter Olivia do their lessons from the kitchen bench. Both children attend St. Elizabeth Ann Catholic School.

Thirteen-year-old Taryn Mattingly, Guzman’s daughter, is in the eighth grade at Lumen Christi High School. Mattingly says it’s easy to start getting distracted at home.

“It’s nice when you get to talk to your teachers and interact,” she said.

Both schools have provided coursework and have teachers dialing in to give lessons online. “The schools have been super supportive,” Guzman said.

Pressure on parents and students is somewhat lessened. Teachers don’t expect all the coursework to be completed by kids stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. “But, it’s pretty important to get them to understand the material to move forward next year,” Guzman said.

With the Anchorage economy slowly reopening, a touch choice has emerged. Guzman is a registered nurse at the Alaska Digestive Center. The clinic was shuttered during the pandemic, except for emergencies.

“We were taking on such few cases that most of the employees were basically laid off,” Guzman explained. Now, the Alaska Digestive Center is reopening its doors and she doesn’t know if she can keep taking work off.

“I love my job, I love what I do,” Guzman said. The idea of leaving her 13-year-old daughter to watch her siblings while her daughter needs to do her own schoolwork, doesn’t seem practical.

Staying away from work also has a financial impact, leading to a Catch-22: “I need to be able to afford to put them into private school, I also have to be here to teach them.”

For now, Guzman says she’ll stay at home to teach her kids. “It’s a really hard decision.”

The end of the school year likely won’t bring a change in the family’s circumstances, many summer camps across the state have said they won’t open this year.

