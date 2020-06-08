'Go blue' for world oceans day

Instead of "going green" for the environment, June 8 is a day "go blue." June 8 is World Oceans Day- a day to remind everyone about the major role the oceans have in everyday life. It's also a time when initiatives unfold around the globe to care for the earth's seas. This year's theme: innovation for a sustainable ocean. Global organizers of World Oceans Day say the goal is to protect 30 percent of the oceans by the year 20-30.

Here in Alaska, the ocean plays a huge role to life as we know it. Marissa Wilson, Executive Director of the Alaska marine Conservation Council says it's important to celebrate out oceans every day, not just on World Oceans Day.

"The beautiful thing about world oceans day is that it's really more than just a day, it's an initiative to educate people year-round about the importance of our marine ecosystems and we're talking about the health of our planet as a whole," says Wilson.

The ocean covers more than 70 percent of our planet and produces more than 70 percent of its oxygen. And as for Alaska, the ocean is an integral part of the aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems, weather, economy, history, and culture.

"For over 10,000 years people here have been utilizing the ocean for a helpful way of life by subsisting through it's wild foods and by traversing our marine highways and trading along coastlines," Wilson says, "There's just a tremendous amount of richness that Alaskans experience because of our oceans."

Wilson encourages people to support ocean stewards by buying local food and a wild harvest, and shopping for sustainable resources.

