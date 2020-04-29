Goldpanners cancel 2020 season due to coronavirus pandemic

The Alaska Goldpanners on Wednesday announced the cancellation of the 2020 season, citing concerns over the coronavirus and marking the first summer since 1960 without the team playing ball.

"The Alaska Goldpanners have been closely monitoring COVID-19 updates from State and local authorities," a release from the group stated, "and are today announcing the unfortunate, but necessary decision to cancel the 2020 baseball season."

Officials with the team, which hosts the annual Midnight Sun Baseball game on summer solstice, said the decision was made in the interest of safety for fans, players and staff, adding that these "are of the utmost importance."

"We take the impacts and potential impacts of COVID-19 on sporting events very seriously," officials wrote. "To that end, we have determined that it will be impossible for us to comply with medical recommendations and government policies while conducting our regular season. This was not a decision made lightly and has the unanimous support of the Goldpanner Board of Directors."

The team will be offering full refunds for advanced ticket purchases made in 2020. For assistance, you can contact Stacy@Goldpanners.com or call (907) 451-0095.

