Golfers excited to return, play at Alaskan courses

The chance to tee off is an opportunity golfers are grateful for after being stuck away from the greens due to the coronavirus. That excitement resulted in a busy first week for those working at the Anchorage Golf Course.

"We haven’t let anybody in the clubhouse, and every transaction is with a phone call," said Anchorage Golf Course general manager Rich Sayers. "So that’s been interesting phones been ringing off the hook."

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the course is requiring that golfers maintain social distancing and have only one golfer to a cart at all times unless you live in the same household. The flagstick must remain in the hole at all times.

Open Golf Courses in Southcentral Alaska

Anchorage Golf Course

Hours: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Settlers Bay Golf Course

Hours: 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Palmer Golf Course

Hours: 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Kenai Golf Course

Opens May 10th

Birch Ridge Golf Course

Hours: 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Fireweed Meadows Golf Course

Opens May 9th

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.