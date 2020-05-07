Golfers excited to return, play at Alaskan courses

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The chance to tee off is an opportunity golfers are grateful for after being stuck away from the greens due to the coronavirus. That excitement resulted in a busy first week for those working at the Anchorage Golf Course.
"We haven’t let anybody in the clubhouse, and every transaction is with a phone call," said Anchorage Golf Course general manager Rich Sayers. "So that’s been interesting phones been ringing off the hook."
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the course is requiring that golfers maintain social distancing and have only one golfer to a cart at all times unless you live in the same household. The flagstick must remain in the hole at all times.
Open Golf Courses in Southcentral Alaska
Anchorage Golf Course
Hours: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Settlers Bay Golf Course
Hours: 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Palmer Golf Course
Hours: 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Kenai Golf Course
Opens May 10th
Birch Ridge Golf Course
Hours: 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Fireweed Meadows Golf Course
Opens May 9th
