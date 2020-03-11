Gov. Dunleavy declares public health disaster emergency in response to COVID-19 concerns

Gov. Mike Dunleavy has issued a declaration of public health disaster emergency in anticipation of the arrival of COVID-19.

Dunleavy, along with Alaska Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Adam Crum and Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink held a press conference Wednesday.

The disaster declaration allows the state to initiate a unified command structure between the Departmetn of Health and Social Services, Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, and Department of Public Safety. It also engages state departmetns to "utilize all capabilities to ensure a swift and effective COVID-19 response," a press release said.

“My administration has worked daily to coordinate our response efforts and keep Alaskans informed about COVID-19. Beginning with the flight to repatriate Americans living in Wuhan in January, our team has responded with a level of professionalism that is a model for the nation,” Dunleavy said at the press conference. “Alaska still does not have any confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease; however, by issuing this disaster declaration, we are taking a proactive approach to accessing all necessary resources. As we are faced with the potential to have confirmed cases in Alaska, the state will elevate its response and bring to bear every element of state government needed to address this serious illness.”

DHSS Commissioner Adam Crum says the state will be recieving about $4.9 million in federal money.

Currently, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alaska.

Over 40 people have been tested with about 16 of those tests pending.

