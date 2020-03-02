Gov. Dunleavy to hold a town hall in Chugiak Monday

Alaskans will have a chance to speak face to face with Governor Dunleavy in a series of town hall meetings he has planned the first, set to take place Monday in Chugiak.

This will be the first in his series of town hall-style meetings across the state. Previous meetings in the series were scheduled for early February in Petersburg and Wrangell but were canceled due to bad weather.

Dunleavy said he's hoping to hear people's opinions on the PFD, state spending, and state programs and services.

If you want to be a part of the conversation you can head on over to Chugiak high school from 6 to 8 p.m.

