Gov. extends quarantine mandate to June 5, more revisions to come

Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced that he is extending the 14-day quarantine to June 5 for those traveling to Alaska from out of state. The quarantine is a part of Health Mandate 010 which was set to expire June 2 until it was revised Friday.

The governor said further revisions will be clarified on Monday but that visitors to Alaska can expect a mandatory COVID-19 test to be a part of their trip to the state. The new revisions will replace the 14-day quarantine for travelers only if they can demonstrate they have received a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of boarding a plane to Alaska.

Travelers will be asked to download an online form and carry their testing paperwork with them into Alaska. Contractors employed through the Department of Health and Social Services will be at main airports to take test paperwork or do additional testing.

“If your tests are negative you come to Alaska and you enjoy Alaska. If you test positive, you won’t be coming to Alaska,” Dunleavy said.

The state will provide testing for individuals coming into Alaska who have lost their paperwork, but Dunleavy said an airport’s capacity to test could be limited and result in travelers getting stuck in the terminal.

“If they come off the plane without a test, it may take a while for them to leave the terminal before they’re tested and we get the results,” Dunleavy said. “It’s going to be more of an inconvenience. “

Dunleavy said if the traveler comes in without a test, they can choose to wait for a test or complete a 14-day quarantine. The places most impacted by the revisions will be main ports of entry with a direct flight or ferry from the Lower 48 including Anchorage, Fairbanks, Juneau, Ketchikan, Wrangell, Sitka and Petersburg. DHSS contracted health professionals will be placed in those airports.

More information will be released on Monday, Dunleavy said. You can watch the full press conference on Channel 2 KTUU's Facebook here.

