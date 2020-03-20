Governor Dunleavy to announce coronavirus economic plan Friday

Friday at 12 p.m., Governor Mike Dunleavy will hold a press conference where he is expected to announce a COVID-19 economic plan.

Channel 2 will carry the announcement on TV, on KTUU.com, and on our Facebook page.

Three new cases of the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Alaska, bringing the state total to 12, Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced Thursday.

The three new cases include two out of Fairbanks and one out of Ketchikan.

A Livestream of the announcement will be added to this story.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved.