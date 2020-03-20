Governor Dunleavy to announce coronavirus economic plan Friday

Updated: Fri 11:13 AM, Mar 20, 2020

ANCHORAGE (KTUU) - Friday at 12 p.m., Governor Mike Dunleavy will hold a press conference where he is expected to announce a COVID-19 economic plan.

Three new cases of the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Alaska, bringing the state total to 12, Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced Thursday.

The three new cases include two out of Fairbanks and one out of Ketchikan.

