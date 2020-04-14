Governor Dunleavy vetoes funding for state library catalog

Alaska’s governor has vetoed nearly $636,000 in funding to continue operating Alaska’s statewide library catalog.

CoastAlaska reported Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy's office says the state libraries had enough resources to operate without extra money.

Dunleavy also vetoed $200,000 for video conferencing between about 90 library branches across the state.

Juneau Library Director Robert Barr says the catalog allows patrons to borrow books and other materials from libraries across the state.

The statewide catalog will continue to operate, but individual municipal libraries will share the cost.

Barr expects some smaller outlets to drop the system.