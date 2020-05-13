Governor appoints former lawmaker to Permanent Fund Corporation Board of Trustees

Gov. Mike Dunleavy has appointed former lawmaker Steve Rieger to the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation Board of Trustees, the Office of the Governor announced Wednesday. Reiger is filling the vacancy left by the passing of Trustee Carl Brady who died on April 6.

Reiger is currently serving on the Alaska Community Foundation Investment Committee and the Municipality of Anchorage Salaries and Emoluments Commission. He previously served as an Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation trustee from 2009 to 2013. Reiger has also represented District 1 as a Republican State Senator from 1993-1996. Before his time in the state senate, he served as a state house representative.

Rieger grew up in Palmer and completed the Iditarod Sled Dog Race in 1983. He has a Masters in Business Administration from the Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration.

The Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation Board of Trustees is tasked with setting investment policy, reviewing the portfolio's performance and determining the corporation's strategic direction. There are six governor-appointed trustees on the board, two of which are required to be heads of key state government departments.

