Governor forms bipartisan economic stabilization task force

Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced the formation of the bipartisan Alaska Economic Stabilization Team (AEST), appointing former Republican Gov. Sean Parnell, and former Democratic U.S. Senator Mark Begich to lead the bipartisan effort.

According to a release from the office of Gov. Dunleavy, the Alaska Economic Stabilization Team, headed by Begich and Parnell, will work with the administration to develop a plan to shore up Alaska's economy in the face of collapsing oil prices.

In just 12 days, the price of a barrel of Alaska North Slope oil has fallen more than $20, from $50.70 on March 4 to $29.30 as of Monday as Saudi Arabia announces plans to boost oil exports — flooding the global market with cheap oil in an attempt to starve Russia oil producers out of the market — a price war which has American oil producers caught in the crossfire.

“The Alaska Economic Stabilization Team brings together some of our state’s most experienced leaders in economics, business, and public policy to assess the challenges and recommend decisive policies to protect jobs, hardworking families, and the overall economy,” Dunleavy said in the release.

Parnell and Begich expressed solidarity and willingness to set aside partisan politics to develop a path forward for Alaska's economy.

“In times like these, Alaskans come together to fight for our state and our future,” Parnell said. “Former U.S. Senator Begich and I are “all in” for Alaska and I pledge to work together with him and others to bring more stability and certainty for Alaskans in the days and months ahead.”

“There is already so much uncertainty and strain placed on our businesses - both big and small - we can’t afford for partisanship to prevent us from finding a path forward," Begich said in part. "Those who have worked with me know that I am not afraid of tough conversations so Alaska businesses can feel confident that I will work to make their needs and voices heard.”

AEST will work with the Office of the Governor and the State of Alaska Unified Command Structure to "streamline and expedite a comprehensive response to this unprecedented pandemic" and will provide regular updates to the legislature and work with Alaska's Congressional Delegation and local industry to develop and implement economic solutions.

