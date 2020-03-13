Governor mandates non student contact at public schools through March

Spring break is going to last a lot longer for students around the state after a mandate from Gov. Mike Dunleavy, R-Alaska. The mandate states that public K-12 schools in Alaska will nave non student-contact day from March 16 through the 30.

“During that time, there’ll be no students in the public schools, and there will be teachers and staff doing in-service and work days during that time,” Dunleavy said in a press conference Friday.

After-school activities will also be suspended, and while the mandate will make for a longer Spring Break, Education Department Commissioner Dr. Michael Johnson said that shouldn’t stop seniors from being able to graduate.

“Though students won’t be in schools, what will be happening is staff will be working on continuation of instructional delivery,” Johnson said. “So it should not be a problem for seniors to be able to graduate on time.”

The decision does not affect residential boarding schools, though Dunleavy said those schedules are being examined. The mandate did have some orders for some non-school facilities, though.

“In addition, only limited visitation will be allowed at our Pioneer Homes,” Dunleavy said.

Limited at Pioneer Homes, but suspended at some other facilities including:

