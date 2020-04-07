Governor says federal aid will cover a 'majority' of big budget vetoes

Gov. Mike Dunleavy has vetoed roughly $210 million from the budget for the next fiscal year but federal funding will be used to replace many of those reduced spending items.

During an availability with the media Tuesday afternoon, the governor announced that he had signed the budget. There are big cuts to major spending items, including:



$110 million to pay for municipal school construction costs



$30 million for schools that was funded above the funding formula



$15.5 million from the Alaska Marine Highway System



The governor said his administration would use part of the roughly $1.25 billion allocated to Alaska under the CARES Act to pay for some of those cuts.

“The majority of the larger items we will, we will replace with COVID money,” Dunleavy said, before explaining that some of the smaller reductions would not be covered by federal coronavirus funding.

This is a developing story and will be updated

