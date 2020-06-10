Governor thanks protest organizers while recognizing law enforcement officers

After weeks of protests across the nation calling for justice following the death of George Floyd, on Wednesday Gov. Mike Dunleavy said Alaskans showed how giving a voice to injustice is not synonymous with riots and violence.

"Protest is not a bad thing," he said at the end of a routine COVID-19 press briefing Wednesday. Dunleavy said many people had asked him where he stands after watching what he called the “gut-wrenching video” of Floyd’s death in police custody.

“I want to thank those young people that put those protests together. I’m sincere when I say this because... protesting and voicing your opinion, especially when you’ve seen injustice, is America,” he said, thanking the people who organized the protests, which remained peaceful.

Protests should not be about damaging property Dunleavy said.

"They weren’t riots, they were protests, and that’s how it should be,” Dunleavy said. “We should have a dialogue with each other if there’s something wrong.”

That dialogue also includes law enforcement Dunleavy said, noting that he is not defunding the police and he supports law enforcement officers.

“Still look upon our law enforcement officers as human beings, like we are, which they are,” Dunleavy said. “Fathers, brothers, friends that oftentimes lay their life on the line.”

His remarks came at the end of a COVID-19 update which can be watched on the Channel 2 News Facebook here.

