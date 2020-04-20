Governor to announce plan to re-open Alaska

Governor Mike Dunleavy, R-Alaska, announced Monday that he would be releasing a plan later this week to start re-opening Alaska’s economy. He said that phase one would involve opening up some businesses, provided they follow health guidelines.

“Within the following week, we will be able to start to partake in, and I hope most of you do, things such as barber shops, nail salons, restaurants,” Dunleavy said.

In addition to those businesses, the governor also said some retail stores could be opening up as well. He added that a more specific timeline for those openings would be announced on Tuesday. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink said that while parts of the state continue to open up, it’s critical that they continue to monitor and control the disease. Part of that comes in the form of health guidelines for the businesses opening up, and another comes from dramatically increased testing.

“There’s new testing guidelines going out today that essentially says, if you think you have any of the symptoms that are consistent with COVID, you need to get tested,” Zink said.

Dunleavy also said that, while he is issuing a plan for the entire state, some areas may open up faster or slower, based on the individual needs of those communities.

