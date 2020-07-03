Great weather for the day before our holiday

Partly cloudy in Anchorage on Friday with a high of 75 degrees.

We stay dry in Southcentral on Friday as the below weather criteria are going to allow for increasing ceiling heights, which are clearing skies equating to more sun and warmer high temperatures for a good portion of the state. While the Talkeetna Mountains and Copper River Basin will have thunderstorm chances for the Saturday Night and Sunday Morning time frame as the sun's daytime heating creates an unstable atmospheric environment in these mountain areas combined with storm energy pushing into the area from the west.

Our weather setup is being determined by storms in the Western Bering Sea and Aleutians while high pressure strengthens in the eastern Bering, Southwest Alaska through the Alaska Peninsula. Then we have storms developing across the eastern Gulf while extending through the Yukon/Western Canada and up to the Arctic Ocean.

For the extended period, Monday through Thursday, the strong high-pressure ridge over western Alaska Sunday weakens through Wednesday. This allows storm energy in the Bering Sea to progress eastward across the Alaska Mainland. This pattern change will bring intrusions of moisture from the west resulting in cloudier conditions, increased chances of rain/showers, and a lowering of daytime high temperatures across the southern Mainland.

Partly cloudy for Anchorage on Friday with a high of 75 degrees with light winds. Overnight we drop down to 57 degrees while under mostly cloudy skies with light winds.

Partly sunny for Anchorage on Saturday, July 4th with a high of 76 degrees along with light winds. Overnight we drop down to 58 degrees while under partly cloudy skies in the evening becoming mostly cloudy along with variable 10 mph winds.

Looking ahead, we will be partly sunny on Sunday with 5-10 mph winds out of the southwest while we warm up to 72 degrees.

