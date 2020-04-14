Grocery stores take extra precaution during COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a balancing act for grocery stores as they try to manage the health of their employees along with customers.

The nation’s largest food and retail union, United Food and Commercial Workers International Union estimate that COVID-19 has killed 30 of its members and impacted 3,000 of its union workers.

With many grocery store workers vulnerable to the virus at work, many local grocers have taken extra precautions to help slow the spread of the virus.

Safeway and Carrs stores throughout the state have installed plexiglass partitions in checkout lanes, added one-way isles, signage encouraging social distancing, and statewide the company is rolling back its hours to allow for deep cleaning at their stores throughout the night.

Fred Meyer and Costco have implemented similar measures at their stores. The Dimond Costco in Anchorage is operating half its cash registers and placed limits on the number of people allowed in the store according to general manager Bob Ripley. He also added that additional break rooms were made for employees to make social distancing easier.

In a statement, Fred Meyer said it is strictly monitoring the number of customers in its stores to make sure they are only allowing 50-percent of what the billing code will allow.

