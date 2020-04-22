Groups request federal protection for Alaska wolf population

Conservationists have asked the federal government to provide better protection for a wolf population in Southeast Alaska.

CoastAlaska reported a letter sent by wildlife advocates to the supervisor of Tongass National Forest says a record number of 165 animals killed by trappers threatens wolves on and around Prince of Wales Island.

The letter to Forest Supervisor Earl Stewart was signed by representatives of advocacy groups Defenders of Wildlife, Southeast Alaska Conservation Council and the Center for Biological Diversity.

The Alaska Board of Game and wildlife managers lifted the quota for killing wolves before last winter’s hunting and trapping seasons.