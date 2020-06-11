Groups send 8,000 pounds of dog food to rural Alaska

Two animal rights groups on Wednesday arranged for a second shipment of dog food to remote Alaska Native villages they say were in dire need.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the Humane Society of the United States worked together to deliver 8,000 pounds of dog food to Bethel.

The need stemmed from the coronavirus pandemic, and supplies were running low after the two groups provided the same amount of food in an April shipment.

