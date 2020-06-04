Growing AK: Veggie container gardening

While many Alaskans have large gardens, even if you only have a small space, you can put food on your table. Dohnn and Kristi Wood have been gardening in Anchorage for almost 20 years.

Some of the vegetables Dohnn and Kristi Wood are growing in containers this season.

"We actually had a house guest who knew someone in the neighborhood who brought us some fresh vegetables, fresh from their garden and we both had the reaction of what is this?" said Dohnn. "We both grew up here eating the vegetables out of the super market, which we refer to now as vegetable shape objects because they don't taste the same, and got hooked."

Over the years, they've developed a large backyard garden but they grow a lot of their food in containers.

"Really just about anything grows fine in a container as long as you've got the right type of container for the plant you're growing," Dohnn said. "Bigger containers are better for bigger vegetables obviously and also because the number one problem with growing vegetables in containers is water, keeping them hydrated so a bigger pot holds more water, you have to water them less."

Like many gardeners, Dohnn says give it a try and don't be afraid of failure. "You've got to learn. It's a new thing and plants are inexpensive, especially if you buy them as seeds, just experiment and have fun," Dohnn said. In one section of their container garden, the Woods are growing broccoli, cauliflower, bok choy, Napa cabbage and chard.

Kristi Wood tries to eat food that is mostly grown in Alaska. "Much of that comes from our own garden, so every day of the year I am eating from our garden in one form or another," Kristi said.

The food they provide for their family and neighbors has become a huge part of their lives.

"It's helped me connect with other people in my community, gardeners, other farmers," said Kristi. "It just helps provide those strong connections which ultimately society thrives when we connect well with each other."

Dohnn takes it back to the food. "The real inspiration was just the taste. We grew up eating vegetable shaped objects and now we get to eat real vegetables."

Dohnn and Kristi have started a Facebook page called Anchor Gardens for people interested in growing food locally.

