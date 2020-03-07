Gulf of Alaska cod losing sustainability certification label

Shoppers will no longer see a blue-sticker label on Gulf of Alaska cod after its sustainability certification is suspended starting in April.

The label designates which fish are sustainably caught. Alaska's Energy Desk reported Friday that the Marine Stewardship Council will suspend the label starting April 5.

Gulf of Alaska cod have had the certification for about 10 years.

The impacts of losing certification are unclear.

The Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation says the Gulf of Alaska previously accounted for as much as 25% of the state's cod market, but after a crash caused by climate change, gulf cod now make up less than 10%.

