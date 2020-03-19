HEADS UP: Seward Highway to close for 4 hours Friday morning

ANCHORAGE (KTUU) - Starting Friday at 9 a.m., the Seward Highway at milepost 108 will be closed for four hours as crews blast a large rock mass.

Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities says the rocks could weigh as much as 2 to 3 million pounds.

Alaska DOT says “by removing the rock in a controlled manner, the department will protect public safety, reduce damage to the highway and overall impacts to traffic.”

Once the road is reopened, drivers could expect delays as crews continue to remove debris.

