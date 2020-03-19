HEADS UP: Seward Highway to close for 4 hours Friday morning

Starting Friday at 9 a.m., the Seward Highway at milepost 108 will be closed for four hours as crews blast a large rock mass.

Construction will be blasting rock at MP108 on #SewardHighway, in order to bring down a large rock mass that has shifted away from the cliff. It weighs approx. 2-3 million lbs. Expect hwy closure starting 9am to noon Friday, 3/20.

Updates posted to https://t.co/4CjRwY6tvH & 511. pic.twitter.com/y8wp8hfZfW — Alaska DOT&PF (@AlaskaDOTPF) March 19, 2020

Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities says the rocks could weigh as much as 2 to 3 million pounds.

Alaska DOT says “by removing the rock in a controlled manner, the department will protect public safety, reduce damage to the highway and overall impacts to traffic.”

Once the road is reopened, drivers could expect delays as crews continue to remove debris.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved.

