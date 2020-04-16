Have questions about getting supplemental income from the IRS? We have answers

In case you have questions about the Internal Revenue Service's distribution of federal stimulus checks, here is some information you might find useful.

Stimulus payments are on the way to bank accounts across the US, but how do you know if you are a recipient?

The IRS, Treasury Department and the Social Security Administration, made the announcement Wednesday that recipients of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) will automatically receive Economic Impact Payments.

How much will you receive?

SSI recipients will receive a $1,200 Economic Impact Payment with no further action needed on their part.

When will these payments go out?

The IRS projects the payments for this group will go out no later than early May.

What do taxpayers need to do?

No action is needed by most taxpayers. Earlier this month, the IRS said it took action to ensure those receiving Social Security retirement or disability benefits and Railroad Retirement benefits can receive automatic payments of $1,200. Eligible taxpayers who filed tax returns for 2019 or 2018 will also receive the payments automatically. About 80 million payments are hitting bank accounts this week.

What about recipients with dependents?

The IRS says for benefit recipients with dependents, there is an extra step needed to claim the $500 for children. The law provides eligible taxpayers with qualifying children under age 17 to receive an extra $500. For taxpayers who filed tax returns in 2018 or 2019, the child payments will be automatic. For those who receive SS retirement or disability benefits (SSID), Railroad Retirement benefits or SSI and have a qualifying child, they can quickly register by visiting IRS.gov and provide their information in the non-filers section.

How quickly do I need to take these steps?

The IRS says if beneficiaries in these groups do not provide their information to the IRS soon, they will have to wait until later to receive their $500 per qualifying child.

How will recipients receive these payments?

Recipients will generally receive the automatic payments by direct deposit, Direct Express debit card, or by paper check, just as they would normally receive their SSI benefits.

Where do I go for general information about the Economic Impact Payments?

General information is available on a special section of IRS.gov .

Are there scams related to Economic Impact Payments?

The IRS is urging taxpayers to be on the lookout for scams related to the Economic Impact Payments. The IRS will no send unsolicited electronic communication asking people to open attachments, visit a website or share personal or financial information.

