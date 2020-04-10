Healthcare workers look to ease anxiety with every test for COVID-19

A line of cars waits on East 42nd Avenue near Lake Otis Parkway before the drive-clinic that tests for COVID-19 opens.

“They're anxious, they're nervous,” said site lead Kathleen Kingsley.

Kingsley and her team gears up with gowns, gloves, face shields and surgical masks. Those working inside the building hang up their surgical masks for reuse. Those outside remind drivers to keep their windows rolled up until it’s their turn to be swabbed.

Kingsley said those in line have many questions. Oftentimes, it comes from loved ones, asking about how they will be able to properly care for them if they do have COVID-19.

“We get a lot of family members asking, should we go stay in a cabin?” Kingsley said. “Should we stay in the side bedroom? They’re trying to figure out how to care for one another.”

Brian Plitz knows the anxiousness of waiting in line at the clinic.

He tested for COVID-19 and the results came back negative. He was still showing symptoms and is awaiting yet another test.

“You don't usually think of your mortality when you have a cold,” he said. “You try not to think about that piece of it.”

Plitz said he experienced a loss of appetite, a cough and a fever. Even though he is still waiting on results for coronavirus, he said that he is recovering.

Kingsley said the clinic team includes volunteers from Providence Alaska Native Medical Center. They are looking for donations of personal protective equipment as well as swabs. All donations can be made through the municipality at their donation center at CrossFit Alaska from 9 a,m, to 5 p.m. 7 days a week. The business is located on 9191 Old Seward Highway.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.