Health consortium to offer free virus testing in Sitka

All residents of an Alaska city will be offered free coronavirus screening tests to help prevent the spread of the illness.

The Daily Sitka Sentinel reported the Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium announced it will provide tests to everyone living in Sitka regardless of whether they exhibit symptoms.

Free testing by self-swab nasal collection will be available Saturdays and Sundays at a drive-up testing center.

The testing has been funded through a grant from the U.S. Indian Health Service.

The consortium plans to offer additional testing in other Southeast Alaska communities beginning later this month.

