WATCH NOW: Health officials to brief Alaskans on statewide preparedness for novel coronavirus

Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer and commissioner of the Department of Health and Social Services will brief Alaskans on statewide preparedness for the novel coronavirus Wednesday afternoon.

The briefing will run from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. You can view the livestream on Gavel Alaska.

Governor Dunleavy has asked the Legislature to add to the supplemental budget about $9 million in federal money, "but also at least $4 million in general fund receipts so we can beef up our health approach to this.” Dunleavy's Spokesperson Jeff Turner says Wednesday's briefing will touch on these funding requests.

