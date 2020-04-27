Healthcare providers weigh in on reopening

As Anchorage and the rest of Alaska continues to take steps to slowly reopen the state, healthcare providers on the front lines are watching closely to see if there's another possible spike in COVID-19 cases on the horizon.

Dr. Shadi Battah works with the Alaska Hospitalist Group as an intensivist. In the group, he said he's treated around 20 patients with coronavirus in multiple hospitals in and outside of the state. In the ICU, he said he's help treat some of the sickest COVID patients that the state has seen.

"It's been a humbling experience. In a couple situations I've seen the rapid deterioration that we've heard of," he said, "They have symptoms, they're short of breath, they're on a small amount of oxygen, and within 24 hours they just deteriorate rapidly. You know, they go into this space where they're breathing faster, they're requiring more and more supplemental oxygen, test x-ray gets worse, and then the next thing they need is to be incubated and then go on a ventilator"

While he said he and his colleagues are concerned about more cases coming up as a result of reopening the economy, he does think it's time for Alaskans to get back to work to some extent.

He credits the state's relatively low number of cases and high numbers of hospital beds available to how well residents took to hunker down orders and guidelines passed down from national health experts. However, Dr. Battah said how the situation will look down the road will depend on people continuing to take the virus seriously.

"Going forward, I have a lot of confidence in the leadership at the local government level and the hospital level that we are taking the most calculated measures possible," he said, "At the same time, I don't want people to get too lax about how to proceed. We're still - for good or bad - in the early phases of understanding this virus. And having no effective anti-viral or a vaccine so far, we need to be cautious about moving forward"

Dr. Battah said overall, moral in the hospitals he's been treating patients with coronavirus has gone through waves. He said it's discouraging to see case numbers rise outside of the state. However, seeing the state overcome challenges in regard to things like testing capabilities and securing PPE have offered great relief.

"I have strong faith in human resilience," he said, "it's easy to lose hope at times in the midst of a crisis, but looking to history, I think humans are resilient and we will get to the other side of this."

