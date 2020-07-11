Rumbles of thunder could lead to some showers

Mostly cloudy in Anchorage on Saturday night with a low of 53 degrees.

Winds could gust up to 35 mph Sunday along Turnagain Arm, higher elevations and through the Copper River Basin. These winds will be due to storms pushing in from the southwest, south and as well as the Interior all meeting up along the coast and Prince William Sound.

Air flow out of the southwest will transport a much more stable air mass into Southcentral Alaska on Sunday helping with some peeks of sunshine. This will result in much less thunderstorm activity over the area compared to the last few days. Chances are good though, that the threat for scattered and isolated storms will persist along the Alaska Range in the northern Susitna Valley and the northern Copper River Basin. Otherwise, expect widespread rain and shower activity on Sunday for portions of Southcentral.

The cloud cover should knock high temperatures back into the mid 60s for most areas. Windier locations will stay warmer overnight as warmer air in the higher levels of the atmosphere get mixed down into the lower levels.

For the extended period, Monday through Thursday, we start of with high pressure over the Bering Sea, and a low pressure system in the Gulf of Alaska, which was very similar to what we had at the end of last week. Thunderstorm chances are likely for interior portions of Southern Alaska. As the week moves along, the high pressures systems over the Bering Sea will likely ease east towards Alaska and Canada bringing more stable conditions to Southwest Alaska. Southcentral Alaska will likely see unstable conditions continue through most of the week, while we still cannot rule out thunderstorm potential for the higher mountain elevations.

Saturday night we drop down to 53 degrees while under mostly cloudy skies. Some thunder rumbles could lead to some showers tonight. Winds in the area will be out of the southeast at 15 mph.

Partly sunny in Anchorage on Sunday with a high of 66 degrees. Winds will be out of the southeast from 10-20 mph and up to 30 mph along Tunragain Arm and in higher elevations. Overnight we drop down to 51 degrees while under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the south from 10-20 mph but gusting to 30 mph until becoming light later in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with light winds on Monday with as we warm up to 67 degrees. Monday night we drop down to 51 degrees with light winds.

Looking ahead, we will be partly cloudy on Tuesday with light winds and a high of 70 degrees.

