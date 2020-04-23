Heavy rain in Southeast causes rise in local lakes

Coastal areas from the Aleutians through the Panhandle should expect to see some rain and showers for Thursday.

Southeast has already seen heavy rain move through. Sitka saw a daily high rain total for April 22, 2020, with 1.96 inches coming down. The previous record for April 22 was set in 1957 when 1.09 inches of rain fell.

With the heavy rain, Auke Lake is at or above bankfull. As of 7 a.m. Thursday the lake was measured at 32.6 feet and starting to level off, according to the National Weather Service. Minor flood stage is 33 feet.

“Lighter rainfall rates over the next 24 hours will allow the water level to slowly fall,” NWS says in a statement. They caution Auke Lake will remain high with minor flooding along the lake.

