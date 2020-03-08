Heavy snow overnight in Willow impacts Iditarod Restart parking

Heavy snow in Willow overnight is prompting the Iditarod Trail Committee to issue a warning that parking at the race restart will require 4-wheel drive, but shuttles to and from the start remain unaffected.

ITC encourages members of the public attending the restart to utilize the shuttle service.

If you want to watch the restart but can't make it out to Willow, you can watch live race coverage from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on KYES, livestreaming on ktuu.com and iditarod.com, SBTV, or Channel 2's Facebook page.

Channel 2 will keep you updated as conditions warrant.

