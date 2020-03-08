Heavy snowfall sets up ‘epic year’ for Iditarod mushers and organizers

Heavy snowflakes fell onto 57 mushers and their dogs as they prepared to run 1,000 miles to Nome from Willow.

The Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race looks to be defined by that snowfall and a potential change in strategy it could bring.

“I think you’re going to see a lot of conservative run-rest schedules, for sure,” said four-time Iditarod champion Lance Mackey. He predicted that deep snow across the Alaska Range could see teams leapfrogging each other to avoid breaking trail for too long.

Iditarod veteran Richie Diehl said that tough snow conditions mean mushers need to be flexible in their strategies of when they rest and when they push on. "It plays into your decision making,” he said.

Multiple veteran mushers said it was the deepest snow they’d ever seen for the Willow restart. In recent years, the race has been defined by concerns of a lack of snow.

Defending champion Pete Kaiser is close to the front of the pack, meaning his team could be packing down soft snow for the mushers that follow him. “It might be just fine,” Kaiser said, explaining that trailbreakers on snowmachines could help with the trail’s softness.

Moose could be another hazard, particularly until McGrath.

The Alaska ungulate is known to trample teams, killing dogs. Deep snow can make moose want to stay on a nicely packed trail and refuse to leave, even with 14 dogs excitedly barking at them.

Many mushers carry firearms to dispatch moose and are well aware of their danger.

Third-place Iditarod finisher Jessie Royer told Channel 2 that a friend currently buffalo hunting on the Farewell Burn recounted recently being stomped by a moose. Royer said she had been warned about terrible moose conditions in past years, “but then I never saw one, kinda hoping for that again.”

It’s not just mushers impacted by the heavy snowfall, Iditarod officials need clear weather to fly and get supplies and volunteers across all the race’s checkpoints.

“This is probably the most demanding year that I’ve had,” long-time race marshall Mark Nordman said. Veterinarians, checkers and supplies have been brought all the way to Nikolai and the Iditarod Trail Committee has sometime for weather to clear.

“It’s an epic year,” Nordman said.

