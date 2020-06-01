Here's a look at our June 1 weather

Mostly cloudy skies in Anchorage on Monday with a high of 59 degrees.

We will continue to see a showery pattern across Southcentral for the beginning of the week as storms move in out of the Gulf from the south and east. Winds that started to lessen last night should pick up again Monday afternoon as storms move inland along the Gulf coast. These storms will also bring clouds and rain on Tuesday, especially for the areas along the northern Gulf coast.

For the extended period, Wednesday through Sunday, stormy weather will exist over much of the state while high pressure slowly makes its way east across the northern slope. Wednesday will start with the storms south of the Alaska Peninsula. This system should move into the Southwest Gulf on Thursday and should continue heading to the northwest into the North Pacific on Friday.

We will be mostly cloudy on Monday in Anchorage after early partly cloudy skies with a high today of 59 degrees. Our winds will be light but becoming 15 mph winds out of the northeast but up to 30 mph out of the southeast along Turnagain Arm. Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies for Monday night with a low of 46 degrees and 15 mph winds out of the southeast becoming light later on. We are still looking at 30 mph winds out of the southeast along Turnagain Arm.

We will be cloudy on Tuesday as we warm up to 59 degrees for a high with light winds but 20 mph winds out of the southeast along Turnagain Arm. Mostly cloudy skies for Tuesday night with a low of 45 degrees and light winds.

Looking ahead, we will be mostly cloudy on Wednesday with light winds and a high of 63 degrees.

