Governor cancels town hall events: The latest on Alaska's Covid-19 Preventative Efforts

The Office of the Governor announced Monday afternoon that community visits and public town hall meetings in Kenai, Seward, and Homer have been suspended to "remain closely connected to federal and local partners while monitoring the rapidly-evolving information in regard to the novel coronavirus."

Three town hall events, scheduled for Monday in Kenai, Tuesday in Seward, and Wednesday in Homer, part of the governor's 'Conversations with Alaskans' town hall series, are suspended until further notice.

"“My administration has been closely monitoring the novel coronavirus outbreak since mid-January and are well-prepared with strong protocols should we see any cases come to Alaska," the governor said in the statement.

On Monday morning, prior to that announcement, Gov. Mike Dunleavy held a press briefing at his office in Anchorage, updating the public on the state's preparations against COVID-19.

"There have been 23 individuals tested as of right now, with no positives in Alaska," Dunleavy said during the briefing. "Obviously, this may change as the issue (the disease) grows in the lower 48, but right now - we are in good shape."

Last week, President Donald Trump signed a bill allocating 8.3 billion dollars to spend combating the spread of the coronavirus. This money will be distributed within 30 days of the passage of the bill, and Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Commissioner Adam Crum says DHSS is working to determine how much of that funding our state will receive.

He stressed the fact that $100 million of that federal aid is reserved for under-served areas, which could greatly benefit communities in rural Alaska.

Alaska's Chief Medical Officer, Anne Zink says that the state now has 500 test kits available to use for detection of the coronavirus. While tests are occurring across the state, samples must be processed at one of two labs- in either Anchorage or Fairbanks.

"Our state turn around time is potentially the fastest in the country right now," Zink said, "We've been testing fairly aggressively and liberally and haven't seen a positive test to date — that can change rapidly."

As concerns regarding the coronavirus grow, oil prices have dropped significantly, and the CDC is recommending that people avoid traveling on cruise ships for the time being.

In response to questions about the economic ramifications, Gov. Dunleavy addressed both issues by offering reassurance to Alaskans.

He says that the state has time to work with the federal government, cruise companies, and local communities to prepare before arrivals begin in April.

"We're working with the cruise ship industry right now, to make sure that when that season starts, that we are prepared to guarantee folks are safe here in Alaska," the governor said. "This is nowhere near the end of the world, this is a coronavirus."

Gov. Dunleavy says that he considered the drop in oil prices as a temporary issue.

"There's not much control we have over it here in Alaska but we will follow that and of course we will have conversations with the legislature about how that might impact budgetary considerations going forward."

After Monday's briefing, the Alaska House Republican Caucus issued requests for additional information from the Dunleavy administration on the number of available test kits in state, and the precautions being taken against any potential health and economic impacts that could unfold in the event of a prolonged outbreak in Alaska.

