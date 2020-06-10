High school football teams return to the field

The coronavirus cut short high school sports in Alaska this spring, but the first steps towards getting back on the field were taken Tuesday as prep football teams met for workouts.

(KTUU)

"It feels good,” said East High senior Jordan Holland. “Just waiting forever, and it's nice to be back."

Despite not touching a football and having limited drills due to health mandates, Holland and his teammates were happy to be back on the field.

"The biggest thing is we want to get them out here, and we want to do it safely," said East High head football coach Jeff Trotter.

When players arrived at the football field they had their temperatures taken, washed their hands, signed in, and answered screening questions. The team was split into socially distant groups based on colored wristbands.

The Anchorage School District is following the Alaska School Activities Association Smart Start program which serves as a guideline for school districts across the state looking to return to activities. The recommendations from ASAA outline low, medium, and high-risk categories.

"Ultimately you're going to have to decide how you are going to do that in Saint Mary's versus Anchorage because it's going to be a different formula,” explained ASAA executive director Billy Strickland.

No decision has been made regarding the upcoming fall high school sports season, but ASAA is developing a recommendation for the return of regular season sports.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved.