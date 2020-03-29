Update: High winds through the Matanuska Valley, Thompson Pass, Juneau

Updated at 2:06 p.m.

The National Weather Service has added a High Wind Warning for Downtown Juneau, Douglas and Thane until 4 p.m. Monday. Expect northeast winds 20-30 mph with gusts 70 mph or higher. At about 12:30 p.m. Sunday, there were two reports from Douglas of wind gusts 71 & 74 mph.

Original Story

High winds are expected in the Matanuska Valley until early afternoon on Monday. The National Weather Service has put a High Wind Warning in place until 1 p.m. Monday. Northeast winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts 55 to 75 mph are expected. Already this morning, the Palmer Municipal Airport has recorded gusts of 65 mph.

Though the stronger gusts will likely weaken Sunday afternoon, they are expected to strengthen again by the evening. Travel may be difficult, particularly in high profile vehicles. Loose debris can be blown around.

A High Wind Warning is also in place for Thompson Pass until 4 p.m. Monday. Winds out of the northeast will hit 35-50 mph with gusts to 75 mph. The strongest winds will be in Thompson Pass but Valdez will also see elevated winds, NE 20-35 mph with gusts to 60 mph.