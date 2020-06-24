Hilcorp is the lone bidder for Alaska oil and gas lease sale

Hilcorp Energy Co. was the only bidder in Alaska’s annual Cook Inlet oil and gas lease sale for the fourth year in a row.

The Alaska Journal of Commerce reported the Alaska Division of Oil and Gas received three bids from the Houston-based producer.

The state made nearly $179,000 for the sale of 11.1 square miles of land leased.

Hilcorp is the primary oil and gas operator in the area and has been the only company to bid in the state’s spring Cook Inlet leases sale since 2016.

The company acquired 17 tracts of land between 2017 and 2019.