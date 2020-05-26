Historic first all-terrestrial fiber line created to improve Alaska's connectivity

MTA Fiber Holdings has officially completed the construction of Alaska Canada Overland Network. This is the first and only all-terrestrial fiber line connecting Alaska to the contiguous United States and beyond, MTA said in a press release. These optic cables are used to extend connectivity to landlocked countries or urban centers within a country.

Construction on AlCan ONE began in the spring of 2019. MTA Fiber Holdings says AlCan ONE is a reliable fiber connection to any point in the contiguous United States, providing MTA’s members, as well as Alaska as a whole with a “robust internet transport connection for decades to come."

Currently, the network has capabilities of over 100 terabits per second, as the demand grows this number can expand and increase.

The line runs nearly 300 miles long and goes from North Pole, Alaska to the Canadian border before connecting with Canadian carriers. This is intended to help extend MTA’s existing network through Canada and on to major hubs in the United States.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

