As Holland America halts cruises, some of its Alaska entities won't open at all this summer

Holland America Line, which operates cruises in nearly 100 countries around the world, has extended its freeze of cruises through June 30 and said Tuesday that many of its operations in Alaska won't take place at all in 2020.

Along with canceling cruises that would've otherwise departed before the end of June, the company has cancelled all Alaska sailings for the summer on the Maasdam, Noordam, Oosterdam, Volendam and Westerdam ships. A representative for the company said via email that "decisions regarding the Koningsdam and Eurodam in Alaska have not yet been made."

The company has a fleet of 14 ships, boasting 500 cruises to 415 ports of call in 98 different countries, territories and dependencies, according to the Holland America Line's website. Some locations, however, also house other entities owned and operated by the cruise line. This includes destinations in Alaska.

In Denali, the McKinley Chalet Resort and McKinley Explorer rail cars and tour motorcoaches will not operate at all this summer, the company said in a release.

“These are unprecedented times," said Orlando Ashford, president of Holland America Line, in a release provided by the company on Tuesday. "Having to delay summer cruising and cancel our land tours for the entire season is the responsible thing to do, yet also very disappointing and a first in our more than 70 years of taking guests to Alaska.

"We look forward to better days," Ashford said, "and returning to a full summer cruising season in 2021.”

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.